H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in H World Group were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTHT. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in H World Group in the third quarter worth about $3,263,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its position in shares of H World Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,372,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,563,000 after buying an additional 126,600 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in H World Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 39.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 969,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,610,000 after purchasing an additional 521,658 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTHT. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on H World Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

HTHT stock opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. H World Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

