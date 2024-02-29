Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $113.49

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$113.49 and last traded at C$113.26, with a volume of 4977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$112.42.
Hammond Power Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$93.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.69.
Insider Transactions at Hammond Power Solutions
In other news, Director Grant Cameron Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.50, for a total value of C$815,000.00. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
About Hammond Power Solutions
Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.
