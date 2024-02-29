HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Holdings Boosted by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,152,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,452,000 after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after buying an additional 43,103 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.26.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $312.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.49. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $318.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $203,450.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,812. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

