Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 109,000 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 99.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,221,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $143.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

