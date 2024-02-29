Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 106,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $1,318,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,949,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,793,000 after buying an additional 741,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $24.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEAK. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

