Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,544 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -129.29 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $335.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.59 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

