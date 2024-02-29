Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Honest in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company.

Shares of HNST opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. Honest has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.65.

In related news, insider Jessica Warren sold 50,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $148,937.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 965,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,296.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional Venture Management XIII LLC increased its stake in Honest by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional Venture Management XIII LLC now owns 10,474,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,597,000 after buying an additional 56,978 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Honest by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 5,825,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 1,169,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Honest by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,582,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after buying an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Honest by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,746,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 711,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Honest by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,582,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after buying an additional 149,711 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

