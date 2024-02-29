Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BEEZ stock opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

