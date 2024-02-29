H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get H&R Block alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on H&R Block

H&R Block Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $50.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.26.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth $2,503,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.