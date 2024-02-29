Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 10,752 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 113.0% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,327,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,623,000 after buying an additional 704,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,503,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,935,000 after purchasing an additional 440,083 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,541,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5,777.5% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 329,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,468,000 after purchasing an additional 323,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 14.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,413,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,216,000 after buying an additional 305,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $229.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.31. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $174.22 and a 52 week high of $235.14.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 2.97%.

In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total value of $200,279.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,565.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total transaction of $200,279.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,565.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,479. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.90.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

