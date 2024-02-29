Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 73,799 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Xerox worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 87.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Xerox in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xerox in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Xerox by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Xerox by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Xerox Stock Down 0.2 %

XRX opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.59. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

About Xerox

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.