Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Group 1 Automotive worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Amundi bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

GPI stock opened at $261.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.33 and a 52-week high of $310.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GPI

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.