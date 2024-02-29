Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 120.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. TD Cowen began coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $370.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $340.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $372.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

