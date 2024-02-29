ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $148.00 to $168.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ICFI. Sidoti cut shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.75.

ICF International Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $152.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.26. ICF International has a twelve month low of $101.46 and a twelve month high of $155.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $478.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.75 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICF International will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $372,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,938.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $372,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,938.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,483. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,033,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,525,000 after buying an additional 21,748 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in ICF International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,814,000 after purchasing an additional 31,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 63.9% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,593,000 after acquiring an additional 130,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of ICF International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 258,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,215,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

