ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Price Target Increased to $136.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, CL King began coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $112.48 on Wednesday. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $78.28 and a 1 year high of $212.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $152,203.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,472.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1,428.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

