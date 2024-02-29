IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after purchasing an additional 260,926 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,428,000 after buying an additional 214,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,398,000 after buying an additional 143,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $571.68 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $579.68. The firm has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $548.14 and its 200-day moving average is $494.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,288 shares of company stock worth $34,600,528 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

