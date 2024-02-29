Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.18

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.18 and last traded at $63.05, with a volume of 49247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.26. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.4473 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 938.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

