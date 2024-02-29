Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Price Target Raised to $1.60 at Morgan Stanley

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $1.50 to $1.60 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Innovid in a report on Tuesday.

Innovid Price Performance

CTV opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Innovid has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.91.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Innovid had a negative net margin of 22.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Innovid will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Innovid by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,223,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,086 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovid by 353.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,565,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,658 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innovid in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,098,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Innovid by 468.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,782,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

Further Reading

