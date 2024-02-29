Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells $488,549.93 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CFO Cary Baker sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $488,549.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,484.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, February 26th, Cary Baker sold 1,455 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $150,854.40.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Cary Baker sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $2,042,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Cary Baker sold 278 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $22,570.82.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Cary Baker sold 302 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $27,071.28.

NASDAQ PI opened at $102.81 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 65.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.43.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

