Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider Sells $1,761,977.10 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) insider Jill Granat sold 23,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $1,761,977.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 406,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,738,273. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, February 26th, Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $6,121,298.40.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $76.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $59.99 and a one year high of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,876,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $243,551,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,905.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,294,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $177,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,856 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,002,000 after purchasing an additional 766,687 shares in the last quarter.

QSR has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

