Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Director Ralph Baxter Sells 30,000 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) Director Ralph Baxter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $1,231,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,808.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Intapp Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $38.75 on Thursday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.71.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTA shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
