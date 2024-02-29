Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Director Ralph Baxter Sells 30,000 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) Director Ralph Baxter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $1,231,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,808.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intapp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $38.75 on Thursday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.71.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTA shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

