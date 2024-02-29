Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Oppenheimer

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Integral Ad Science from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.29.

Integral Ad Science Trading Down 41.5 %

IAS stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,294.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,294.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 20,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $285,660.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,589.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,721,781 shares of company stock worth $178,129,079. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 31,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

