Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Major Shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc Sells 310,911 Shares of Stock

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 310,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $3,420,021.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IRRX opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRRX. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 107.2% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth $365,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the second quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Kim LLC acquired a new position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp.

