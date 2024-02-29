International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of International Game Technology worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 141,105 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:IGT opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

