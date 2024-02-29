International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

International Money Express Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of International Money Express

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

