Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 655.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 196.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

PID opened at $18.04 on Thursday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $945.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0979 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

