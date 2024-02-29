Invesco Ltd. Boosts Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,872,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,216 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Gold Fields worth $31,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 3,507.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,272,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,580 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,617,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 183,883 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,158,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053,995 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,131,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 127,542 shares during the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Gold Fields Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Analysts forecast that Gold Fields Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1717 per share. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

