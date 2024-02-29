Invesco Ltd. Has $30.30 Million Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,299,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.63% of Western Union worth $30,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 92.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Western Union by 1,715.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Union by 343.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Union news, Director Timothy P. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at $722,234.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of WU opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 55.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

