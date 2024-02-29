Invesco Ltd. Has $31.77 Million Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,736,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,275 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.04% of Gates Industrial worth $31,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,438,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 1,195.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 349,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 322,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $16,011,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $781,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 360.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 341,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 267,054 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gates Industrial

In other news, CEO Ivo Jurek acquired 20,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $250,002.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,638,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ivo Jurek bought 20,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,638,273.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,231.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,030,492 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,402 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $14.93.

GTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also

