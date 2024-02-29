Invesco Ltd. Has $32.33 Million Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,832 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.70% of PVH worth $32,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 39.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of PVH by 81.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 3.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 39.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of PVH by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $2,186,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,274.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,462. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

PVH Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PVH opened at $136.93 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $139.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.99 and a 200-day moving average of $97.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.19.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PVH. StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on PVH from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded PVH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

