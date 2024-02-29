Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,699,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of New York Community Bancorp worth $30,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,587,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 100,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,399,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 868,943 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NYCB. Royal Bank of Canada cut New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

NYCB stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Matthew Smith bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,766.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 186,310 shares of company stock valued at $775,627 over the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

