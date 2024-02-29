Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.84% of Boise Cascade worth $34,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after acquiring an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,124,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,403,000 after buying an additional 43,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,207,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,001,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,175,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 0.6 %

BCC opened at $133.73 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $59.32 and a 52 week high of $143.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.72 and a 200-day moving average of $114.68.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

Boise Cascade Profile



Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

