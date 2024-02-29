Invesco Ltd. Sells 154,336 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 941,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 154,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.94% of CVR Energy worth $32,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in CVR Energy by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 28.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

CVR Energy Price Performance

CVR Energy stock opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.59. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading

