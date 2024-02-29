IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) Insider Andrew Blattman Sells 100,000 Shares

IPH Limited (ASX:IPH – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Blattman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.47 ($4.23), for a total value of A$646,500.00 ($422,549.02).

IPH Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.19.

IPH Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from IPH’s previous Interim dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. IPH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.86%.

IPH Company Profile

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Intellectual Property Services Australia & New Zealand, Intellectual Property Services Asia, Intellectual Property Services Canada, and Adjacent Businesses.

