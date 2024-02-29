iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $140.12

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $140.12 and last traded at $139.13, with a volume of 514573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.16.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.35.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF
About iShares Biotechnology ETF
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
