iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $140.12

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $140.12 and last traded at $139.13, with a volume of 514573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.35.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

