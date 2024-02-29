iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 813.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,600,100,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,991,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,732,000 after purchasing an additional 527,596 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,376,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,894,000 after purchasing an additional 370,163 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 105.9% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,690,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,023 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $121,380,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $52.30.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.