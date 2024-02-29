iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.75 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

