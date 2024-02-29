iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674,139 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23,935.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,423,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401,198 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,033,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,168,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,978 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,658 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $68.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.71. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

