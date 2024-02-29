iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

PFF stock opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $32.67.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.1765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

