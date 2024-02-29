iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Hits New 52-Week High at $264.20

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $264.20 and last traded at $262.38, with a volume of 22304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.41.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

