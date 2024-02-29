iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.82

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.82 and last traded at $60.66, with a volume of 2784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.30.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day moving average is $54.64. The company has a market cap of $874.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMLF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $464,000. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.