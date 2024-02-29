iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 95.9% from the January 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BGRN stock opened at $46.58 on Thursday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.18 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.92.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

