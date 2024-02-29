J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J. M. Smucker from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.36.
J. M. Smucker Stock Performance
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.
J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.81%.
Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker
In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than J. M. Smucker
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.