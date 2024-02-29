J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Given New $128.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.36.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $121.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -138.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.66. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -481.81%.

In other news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

