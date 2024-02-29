Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total transaction of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,875,434.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $142.17 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.16 and a 52-week high of $144.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.84 and a 200-day moving average of $124.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.46%.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

