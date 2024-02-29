Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Hits New 12-Month High at $143.10

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $143.10 and last traded at $141.93, with a volume of 248440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Get Jabil alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jabil

Jabil Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.84 and a 200 day moving average of $124.03.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 58.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 656.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.