James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,596 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.35% of James River Group worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in James River Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in James River Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in James River Group by 218.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in James River Group by 839.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in James River Group in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $10.37 on Thursday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $390.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). James River Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $218.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JRVR shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of James River Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of James River Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

