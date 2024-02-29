Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Jamf from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jamf from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamf currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get Jamf alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on JAMF

Jamf Stock Down 9.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

JAMF opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jamf has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64.

In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $281,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,033.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $281,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,033.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,677 shares of company stock valued at $592,290 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jamf

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jamf by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Jamf

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.