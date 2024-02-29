John A. Ziegler Sells 3,299 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) VP John A. Ziegler sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $558,916.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,561.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $162.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.71. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $187.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.53.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $23.18 earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arch Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 61.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Arch Resources by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.