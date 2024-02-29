Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $193.82 and last traded at $188.46, with a volume of 19125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.84.

The financial services provider reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.78 and its 200 day moving average is $162.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

